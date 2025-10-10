Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: BSE, NSE Closed Dates

Indian stock markets — including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will remain closed on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. On this day, there will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

However, trading in currency and interest rate derivatives will continue as usual. The markets will reopen on Friday, October 3, with investors expected to take cues from global trends, corporate earnings announcements, and institutional investment flows.

Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

The month of October 2025 features 11 total market holidays, including weekends and festival breaks. Some of the key holidays are listed below:

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading session to be held)

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada

Apart from these, regular weekends — Saturdays and Sundays — will also remain non-trading days for both BSE and NSE.

Market Performance Ahead of RBI Policy

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy announcement, the Indian equity markets staged a recovery. The central bank maintained the repo rate at 5.5% for the second consecutive meeting, providing a boost to investor sentiment.

Following the announcement, the Nifty 50 index climbed above the 24,600 mark, while the BSE Sensex advanced over 500 points. This uptrend came after a volatile period during which the Sensex had shed 2,746 points, or roughly 3.3%, over eight trading sessions.

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: Date, Time, and Significance

In keeping with tradition, the NSE and BSE will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to mark the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan).

According to the latest NSE circular:

Trading Window: 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM

Trade Modification Time: Until 2:55 PM

This symbolic one-hour session, held every year on Diwali, marks the beginning of the new Hindu Samvat year, considered an auspicious time for new investments. Though regular trading remains closed on this day, the Muhurat session allows investors to place trades that are settled like any other transaction.

The Tradition of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is a long-standing custom on Dalal Street, believed to bring prosperity and success to investors in the new financial year. The ritual combines financial optimism with spiritual reverence, as many traders perform Lakshmi Puja during this period, seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and fortune.

This tradition has been observed for several decades, reflecting the blend of culture and commerce that defines India’s financial markets. Over the years, it has become more than just a symbolic practice — it’s a celebration of new beginnings, where experienced traders, brokers, and first-time investors participate with festive enthusiasm.

Outlook for Investors

As October progresses, market activity is expected to pick up following the holiday breaks. Investors will likely focus on corporate earnings, global market trends, and RBI policy outlooks. While holiday closures provide brief pauses in trading, the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali remains a highlight — combining tradition, optimism, and the promise of prosperity for the year ahead.

Also read: Diwali 2025: Top 12 Places in India for a Family Holiday