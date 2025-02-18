Shivaji Jayanti Holiday: Andhra and Telangana Likely to Announce Holiday on Feb 19

In recent years, there has been a significant emphasis on celebrating historical figures who played a crucial role in shaping India's legacy of governance and administration. Among them, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, has garnered increased recognition for his visionary leadership and commitment to justice and welfare.

Known for his inclusive governance and administrative prowess, Shivaji Maharaj upheld principles of fairness, strategic governance, and people-centric policies. His emphasis on regional empowerment and efficient administration has made him a symbol of strong and progressive leadership. Statues and memorials dedicated to him have been erected in various parts of the country, reflecting a growing acknowledgment of his contributions to history.

In Maharashtra, where Shivaji ruled, his birth anniversary is celebrated as a grand festival. The state government has officially declared February 19 as a public holiday in his honor. Following this, similar demands are now being raised across the country, including in the Telugu states. Not just Hindutva organizations, but also political parties like the BJP and several MLAs are calling for a public holiday on Shivaji Jayanti in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Grand Celebrations Planned in Telangana

In Telangana, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Foundation is making elaborate arrangements for Shivaji Jayanti celebrations. BJP MLA Paidireddy Rakesh Reddy has addressed the media regarding these preparations and has demanded that the Telangana government declare a public holiday on February 19, covering both educational institutions and government offices.

Will Andhra Pradesh Declare a Holiday for Shivaji Jayanti?

With the NDA alliance in power in Andhra Pradesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan actively promoting the Hindutva agenda, there is a strong possibility that the government may consider declaring a holiday for Shivaji Jayanti. If influential figures like Pawan Kalyan recommend it, the government is likely to approve the demand.

BJP MLAs and Hindutva organizations within the ruling alliance are also expected to push for this holiday. However, the final decision rests with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Regardless of the outcome, it is almost certain that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will actively participate in the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations. Having recently visited temples in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to reinforce his Hindutva stance, his presence at the celebrations would further strengthen this narrative.

Telangana’s Stand on Shivaji Jayanti Holiday

While Telangana may not declare a full public holiday for Shivaji Jayanti, there is a possibility of an optional holiday, similar to what has been observed for other community-specific celebrations like Sevalal Jayanti. Certain Hindutva-affiliated educational institutions may also choose to remain closed on this day.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and Hindutva youth organizations are gearing up for grand celebrations across Telangana. In Hyderabad and other major cities, bike rallies, mass feeding programs, and blood donation camps are being planned. Even in villages, local youth groups are preparing to mark the occasion in a significant way.

Additionally, some private educational institutions are set to organize special events on Shivaji Jayanti. Areas in Telangana with a notable Marathi population are expected to witness vibrant celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere. In Goshamahal, BJP MLA Raja Singh is leading efforts to host large-scale Shivaji Jayanti events.

With increasing demands and widespread celebrations, it remains to be seen whether the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will officially recognize February 19 as a public holiday. The growing influence of Hindutva politics in the region suggests that the push for Shivaji Jayanti’s recognition will continue to gain momentum.