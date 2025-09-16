September Holidays 2025 in India: Festivals, School Closures & Long Weekends

September in India is a month that blends academics with celebrations. For students, it is often a busy period filled with mid-term exams, assignments, and cultural activities. Yet, the month also brings welcome breaks as schools declare holidays for major festivals. By mid-September, several holidays like Onam and Id-e-Milad have already been observed, while others, including Durga Puja, are lined up in the coming weeks.

From Kerala’s Onam to West Bengal’s Durga Puja and Id-e-Milad celebrated across multiple states, September’s calendar is packed with observances that often influence school schedules. It’s important to note that holiday dates vary by state and education board, reflecting local traditions. Parents and students should always check with their schools for exact dates.

September 2025 Holidays List

Onam Holiday Celebrations (September 4–5, 2025)

Kerala’s most prominent harvest festival, Onam, starts with First Onam on September 4 and peaks with Thiruvonam on September 5. Schools across the state usually remain closed, giving students time to enjoy traditional feasts, cultural events, and games. The holiday also allows children to connect with Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.

Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi Holiday (September 5–6, 2025)

The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad falls on September 5 and 6. Schools in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are likely to remain closed. In northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival is also significant and may coincide with Indrajatra celebrations on September 6.

Friday Following Eid Holiday (September 12, 2025)

In Jammu and Srinagar, schools may observe a holiday on September 12, marking the customary Friday after Eid. This day allows families additional time to continue celebrations and participate in community gatherings.

Navratra Sthapna Holiday (September 22, 2025)

Navratra Sthapna is observed in Rajasthan on September 22. Schools may close as families prepare for nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga, giving students a short break before the major Durga Puja festivities.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday Holiday (September 23, 2025)

Jammu and Srinagar will also observe a holiday on September 23 in honor of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birth anniversary. Schools may remain shut, and the day serves as a reflection on the region’s history and legacy.

Durga Puja Holidays (September 29–30, 2025)

The last week of September is dedicated to Durga Puja, one of India’s grandest festivals. Schools in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam will close on September 29 for Maha Saptami, continuing with Maha Ashtami on September 30, which extends to Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. Many schools’ holidays continue into early October, creating an extended festive break.

Also Read: California Declares Diwali a Public Holiday After Passing Bill

Long Weekends in September

September 2025 also offers potential long weekends for students. The Onam–Id-e-Milad stretch (September 4–7) already provided continuous holidays in some southern states. Similarly, Durga Puja holidays at the end of the month may link with weekends, giving students extra time to balance studies with celebrations.

September in India is thus a perfect blend of learning, cultural experiences, and festive joy, offering students and families plenty of reasons to celebrate while staying on top of academic commitments.

Also read: Dussehra Holidays 2025: Andhra Pradesh Official Dates Announced