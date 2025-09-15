Dussehra Holidays 2025: Andhra Pradesh Official Dates Announced

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced the Dussehra holiday schedule for 2025, providing clarity for students and parents alike. Apart from the summer vacation, Dussehra remains the longest break in the academic calendar for students.

As per the official notification, students in Andhra Pradesh will enjoy Dussehra holidays from Wednesday, September 24, 2025, to Thursday, October 2, 2025, giving them a total of nine days off.

Dussehra is the biggest festival in Telugu states after Sankranti, and it is eagerly awaited not just by students, but also by working professionals. This year, the extended holidays are perfect for those planning trips to their native towns or taking short vacations. Temples across Andhra Pradesh will host grand Dussehra festivities, while Telangana will simultaneously celebrate the vibrant Bathukamma festival, adding to the festive cheer.

Students are already excited about the upcoming break. With schools reopening on Friday, October 3, 2025, classes will resume as per government directives. Interestingly, if students also take leave on the adjacent Friday and Saturday, the holidays could extend up to 12 days, giving them nearly two weeks of festive break.

The Dussehra holidays this year promise to be a perfect mix of celebration, travel, and family time for students and citizens alike.