United States: California Declares Diwali a Public Holiday After Passing Bill

Deepawali, the most celebrated festival among Hindus, is not just confined to India—it lights up many countries across the world where the Indian diaspora resides. In the United States too, the festival has gained prominence, with several states and cities officially recognising it. Now, California has joined the list by declaring Deepawali a public holiday.

The California State Legislature has passed Bill AB 268, which officially recognises Deepawali as a state holiday.

Bill Introduced Earlier This Year

The bill was first tabled in January 2025 with the intention of adding Deepawali to California’s list of public holidays. Under the legislation, community colleges and public schools will have the option to remain closed, while state employees will be entitled to a paid holiday on Deepawali.

Having cleared both the Senate and the Assembly, the bill now awaits the Governor’s signature to become law.

With this move, California joins other US states that have already embraced the festival of lights as an official holiday, reflecting the growing cultural influence of Indian communities in America.