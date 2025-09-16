US Nonimmigrant Visa Rules 2025: Key Locations, Exemptions, and Application Process

The United States will enforce new guidelines for nonimmigrant visa (NIV) applicants from November 1, 2025,. According to the updated rules, individuals must apply either from their country of citizenship or from a country where they legally reside.

The US State Department explained that applicants from nations where routine visa services are not available must submit their applications at a designated embassy or consulate. Those living legally in another country will need to provide documents proving their residence.

Country-Specific Visa Application Locations

Certain countries have been assigned specific locations for submitting NIV applications:

Afghanistan: Islamabad

Belarus: Vilnius or Warsaw

Chad: Yaoundé

Cuba: Georgetown

Haiti: Nassau

Iran: Dubai

Libya: Tunis

Niger: Ouagadougou

Russia: Astana or Warsaw

Somalia & South Sudan: Nairobi

Sudan: Cairo

Syria: Amman

Ukraine: Krakow or Warsaw

Venezuela: Bogota

Yemen: Riyadh

Zimbabwe: Johannesburg

Officials warned that applying from a country other than one’s home or legal residence may involve extra difficulties. Appointments could be harder to get, waiting times may be longer, and visa fees are non-refundable and cannot be transferred if an application is denied. However, applicants who already have appointments booked under the current system will not usually be affected.

Exemptions and Special Cases

The new rule does not apply to certain visa types, such as diplomatic and official visas (A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO) or cases related to the UN Headquarters Agreement. Exceptional humanitarian or urgent medical cases may also be considered for special approval.

Officials emphasized that nonimmigrant visas are meant for temporary stays in the United States, such as tourism, education, or short-term work. Applicants should be prepared to return to their home country once the visa expires.