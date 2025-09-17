Best Holiday Destination 2025: Lisbon Is Officially the World’s Happiest Holiday Spot – Here’s Why

Forget chasing bucket-list landmarks or splurging on luxury resorts—travel in 2025 is about something deeper: joy. Modern travelers want more than Instagram shots; they’re seeking destinations that ease the mind, recharge the body, and spark genuine happiness.

And according to the newly released Holiday Happiness Index by yoga travel company BookRetreats—developed with insights from a Harvard happiness expert—Lisbon has emerged as the clear winner.

The study compared 47 global destinations across five key “feel-good” factors:

Hours of sunshine

Quality of sleep

Local diet

Time spent in nature

Opportunities to stay active

The verdict: Lisbon is officially the world’s happiest holiday destination in 2025.

Why Lisbon Ranks No. 1 on the Happiness Index

Lisbon delivers a perfect balance of sunshine, nature, healthy living, and cultural richness. The Portuguese capital enjoys 2,800+ hours of sunshine per year, offers nearly four times as many green spaces as Madrid, and boasts a Mediterranean-inspired diet featuring fresh seafood, olive oil, and seasonal produce.

Its compact design, cobbled streets, and breathtaking viewpoints make walking through the city an uplifting experience. Food lovers will also be delighted—Lisbon consistently ranks high for healthy dining, with bustling markets and restaurants turning local ingredients into nourishing, flavorful dishes.

And while climbing Lisbon’s famous hills may leave you breathless, the reward is worth it: sweeping views of terracotta rooftops and the glittering Tagus River.

8 Must-Visit Spots in Lisbon

Lisbon isn’t just about pastel-colored buildings—it’s a vibrant blend of history, culture, and soul. Here are eight stunning places that capture its spirit:

Praça do Comércio – The grand riverside square alive with street performers, history, and panoramic Tagus views.

The grand riverside square alive with street performers, history, and panoramic Tagus views. Belém Tower – A UNESCO World Heritage fortress from Portugal’s Age of Discoveries.

A UNESCO World Heritage fortress from Portugal’s Age of Discoveries. Alfama & Bairro Alto – Winding alleys, fado music, artisanal shops, and vibrant nightlife.

Winding alleys, fado music, artisanal shops, and vibrant nightlife. Miradouros (viewpoints) – Scenic lookouts like Senhora do Monte and Santa Catarina with postcard-perfect views.

Scenic lookouts like Senhora do Monte and Santa Catarina with postcard-perfect views. Jerónimos Monastery – A masterpiece of Manueline architecture and Portuguese heritage.

– A masterpiece of Manueline architecture and Portuguese heritage. Tram 28 Ride – Lisbon’s iconic yellow tram weaving through historic neighborhoods.

Lisbon’s iconic yellow tram weaving through historic neighborhoods. Oceanário de Lisboa – One of Europe’s largest aquariums, showcasing the wonders of marine life.

– One of Europe’s largest aquariums, showcasing the wonders of marine life. Rossio Square – The lively heart of the city, with wave-patterned cobblestones and buzzing cafés.

The Secret to Lisbon’s Happiness

What makes Lisbon special is its balance. Unlike destinations that leave tourists drained by endless checklists, Lisbon slows you down. Compact and walkable, every stroll feels like an adventure, and every meal a celebration.

That’s why Lisbon isn’t just a city you visit—it’s a city that leaves you lighter, brighter, and genuinely happier.

So if you’re planning a holiday in 2025, skip the stress and choose a destination that nurtures both body and soul. Lisbon may just be the trip your heart—and your happiness—needs.