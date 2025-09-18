UAE National Day 2025: Celebrating 54 Years of Independence and Unity

December 2nd was an important date in the history of the United Arab Emirates, marking the independence and sovereignty of the nation since 1971. This historical event was the culmination of decades of British diplomatic missions, treaties, and negotiations that finally ushered in a unified nation.

A Legacy of Treaties and Agreements

The UAE's path to independence started with the Trucial States, a series of emirates on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf. Britain entered the region with a series of 19th-century treaties, designed to ensure maritime peace and security. These treaties, such as the Perpetual Maritime Truce of 1853 and the Exclusive Agreements of 1892, restricted the Trucial States from exercising their foreign policy options without British consent.

The Road to Federation

The road to federation picked up pace in the 1960s, with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, being instrumental. In February 1968, Sheikh Zayed discussed the matter with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum of Dubai, and they decided to bring their emirates together with an invitation to others to do the same. This would eventually become the basis for the United Arab Emirates.

The Establishment of the UAE

Following the decision by Bahrain and Qatar to become independent states, six emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah – pledged to establish a new union. On December 2, 1971, the United Arab Emirates was proclaimed an independent, sovereign state, with Sheikh Zayed as its first President and Sheikh Rashid as Vice-President.

The Constitution and Federal Framework

The UAE Provisional Constitution, approved in 1971, set the structure of governance, distribution of powers, and rights of citizens. The Federal National Council (FNC) was formed with representatives from every emirate. The Supreme Council of Rulers, seated with the Rulers of every emirate, became the most superior federal authority.

Ras Al Khaimah's Integration

Ras Al Khaimah also hesitated in joining the federation over border issues but finally joined as the seventh emirate on 10th February 1972. This completed the seven-emirate federation of the UAE.

A Nation's Rise

Since its establishment, the UAE has emerged as a trustworthy state in the international arena, becoming a member of the Arab League, the United Nations, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The UAE has also been actively involved in regional institutions, like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Celebrating UAE National Day

December 2nd is a day to look back at the UAE's path to independence and sovereignty. It's a day of celebrating the nation's advancement, unity, and vision of its leaders. As the UAE keeps developing and thriving, its National Day reminds us of the value of unity, cooperation, and determination.

Also read: UAE National Day 2025 on Dec 2 and Dec 3: Four or Five-Day Long Holiday Weekend