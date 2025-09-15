UAE's 54th National Day: 5-Day Weekend Possible with Extended Holidays

The United Arab Emirates will be celebrating its 54th National Day, or Eid Al Etihad, on the 2nd of December. The day is a celebration of the country's founding and unity, as it has citizens and residents come together in a display of national pride and cultural fervor.

Prolonged Weekend Looms

To celebrate this historic day, officials have declared a two-day public holiday on December 2nd and 3rd. Depending on the weekday, residents may have a four- or five-day weekend from December 1st.

Grand Ceremony and Celebrations

The climax of celebrations will be a grand national ceremony witnessed by UAE leaders on December 2nd. While the precise location has not been disclosed, organizers assure that it would be of tremendous symbolic importance. Last year's ceremony, which took place at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, illustrated the country's strong traditions side by side with its vision for the future.

Nationwide Festivities

Aside from the central ceremony, festivities will be set in motion throughout the emirates in specially designated areas. Locals and tourists alike can anticipate vibrant events at top spots, much like the year's celebrations in Global Village, Festival Promenade, and other favorite spots.

Unity and Inclusivity

Eisa Alsubousi, Eid Al Etihad's Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs, highlighted partnership, diversity, and shared pride as key themes for celebrations this year. The event is designed to unite people, highlighting the UAE's sense of unity and inclusivity.

Creating Hype

To create hype, organizers have unveiled behind-the-scenes images from last year's showpiece event, providing a peek into the creativity and cultural heritage that make every National Day celebration a memorable one.

As the UAE prepares to mark its 54th National Day, citizens and residents alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with cultural pride, national spirit, and joyous celebrations.

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