September 23 Jammu & Kashmir School Holiday Declared: Here's Why!

Schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, as the region observes a holiday marking the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state. The holiday has been officially notified, and both government and private schools in the union territory will stay shut for the day.

Maharaja Hari Singh is remembered for his significant role in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for signing the Instrument of Accession in 1947 which brought the state into the Indian Union. His birth anniversary has, in recent years, been declared a public holiday to honour his contribution and legacy. For residents of Jammu, the day holds cultural and historical importance, with events and tributes organised in various parts of the region.

While students get a break from classes, the holiday is not limited to schools alone. Several educational institutions and government offices are expected to observe the closure, in line with the official directive. Private schools and colleges are also following suit, ensuring uniformity across the union territory.

This closure comes at a time when different states in India are announcing holidays for regional festivals or weather-related disruptions. However, in Jammu and Kashmir the reason is purely commemorative. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools regarding the reopening schedule, but normal classes are expected to resume from the following day.

The holiday is seen as an occasion to reflect on the region’s history and pay respect to a ruler whose decisions shaped the trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir.