Gauhati High Court Declares Holiday for Zubeen Garg's State Funeral on September 23

Gauhati High Court declared a holiday on 23rd September 2025 as a sign of respect on the state funeral ceremony for great Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. In a release to the press, the High Court indicated that November 1, 2025, would be celebrated as a working day in place of the holiday on September 23.

Zubeen Garg's Sudden Death

Zubeen Garg, the cultural phenomenon of Assam, died on September 19, 2025, after suffering a seizure while swimming off Lazarus Island in Singapore. His untimely death shocked the state to its core, with devotees, artists, and political personalities paying their respects to the late singer. The government of Assam announced a three-day state mourning period, suspending all official entertainment programs, dinners, and ceremonial activities on these three days.

State Funeral Arrangements

The state funeral of Zubeen Garg will be held on September 23, 2025, at Kamarkuchi NC village within Sonapur revenue circle near Guwahati. Thousands of fans, artists, and dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will be present on the occasion. The government has made grand arrangements for the funeral, including deploying more police personnel to ensure order.

Gauhati High Court's Decision

The Gauhati High Court decision to observe a holiday on September 23 is an indication of the huge influence Zubeen Garg left on the cultural scene of the state. The court's Principal Seat and affiliated judicial sections will be closed, with the exception of the Bench and offices that are making daily and supplementary cause lists. This act is an indication of the institution's respect and admiration for the legendary singer.

Remembering Zubeen Garg's Legacy

Zubeen Garg's contributions are invaluable to Assamese music and culture. His soulful melodies and voice reached out to millions of people and made him a favorite of the population in the region. As the state says goodbye to this cultural legend, his legacy will be an inspiration to the future generation.

Also read: Schools Holiday on September 23: Check State-Wise Holiday List