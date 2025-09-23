Schools Holiday on September 23: Check State-Wise Holiday List

With the festive period picking up pace, students and parents alike are waiting with bated breath to know if schools will be closed or open on September 23, 2025. While a few states have made holiday declarations, others might do the same based on local celebrations as well as government announcements.

Confirmed School Holidays

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools will be closed in Jammu & Kashmir on September 23, 2025, in honor of Maharaja Hari Singh's Birthday, an important local holiday.

Haryana: Haryana schools will be closed to mark Shaheedi Divas or Martyrdom Day, celebrating the state's war heroes and martyrs.

Probable School Holidays

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan: Partial or full-day school closures are possible in these states due to Navratri celebrations, which are common in most districts.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha: These states' schools may announce holidays based on local Navratri celebrations and government directives.

Delhi & NCR: Some schools may have half-day sessions or be closed on Navratri, although the degree of observance will vary.

Other States

Optional Holidays: Schools in other states can announce holidays based on district or state education department notifications. Parents and students must check with their schools regarding particular holiday dates.

Key Takeaways for Parents and Students