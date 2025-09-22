September 23 Bank Holiday or not?

While Navratri celebrations go on, individuals from all over India are looking to see if banks are going to be open on September 23, 2025. Although a few states have local bank holidays, most banking services in the nation follow normal business hours, despite the fact that the festival has commenced.

States With Bank Holidays on September 23, 2025

Jammu and Srinagar: Banks in these cities will remain closed tomorrow in observance of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday. Residents are advised to plan their financial transactions ahead of time to avoid inconvenience.

States Where Banks Remain Open

For the rest of India, banks will follow normal procedures on September 23, ignoring the ongoing festivities of Navratri. Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar will observe normal banking operations.

While Navratri began on September 22, bank holidays for the festival are followed by only a few states. Customers are advised to check their local bank timings, particularly for making important transactions.

Planning Ahead for Bank Services

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a monthly bank holiday calendar, detailing closures for each state and city. By checking the official RBI schedule, residents can avoid last-minute disruptions and ensure smooth financial operations.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025:

September 23: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar closed for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday.

September 29–30: Additional local bank holidays in various cities, as per RBI notifications.

Conclusion

On September 23, 2025, only in Jammu and Srinagar the banking activities will remain closed, while the rest of India will remain open and provide regular banking services. Even though Navratri begins on September 22, most of the banks will operate normally, giving residents the opportunity to perform their transactions without inconvenience. Always check the RBI bank holiday list or your neighborhood branch for the latest information.

Also read: Navratri 2025 Day 2: Significance, Story, Puja Vidhi & Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini