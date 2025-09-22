Navratri 2025 Day 2: Significance, Story, Puja Vidhi & Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini

The festival of Shardiya Navratri holds immense significance for Hindus and is observed with deep faith and enthusiasm. Devotees dedicate these nine nights and ten days to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day is considered highly auspicious, with rituals, fasting, and prayers offered to the divine mother.

In 2025, Shardiya Navratri began on September 22, and the second day falls on September 23, coinciding with the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. This day is devoted to Goddess Brahmacharini, the embodiment of penance and devotion.

Significance of Day 2 of Navratri

On the second day, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, who symbolizes austerity, discipline, and spiritual strength. She is believed to bless her followers with knowledge, wisdom, and perseverance.

The Goddess is portrayed in a simple white attire, holding a rosary in her right hand and a kamandal (sacred water pot) in her left. She represents serenity, patience, and divine grace. Worshipping her is said to remove Mangal Dosha from one’s horoscope, as she governs the planet Mars and is connected with the Sacral Chakra.

Maa Brahmacharini is also revered as Devi Yogini and Devi Tapasvini, admired for her calm yet powerful presence.

The Story of Maa Brahmacharini

According to sacred texts, Brahmacharini is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Born to King Himavan, she resolved to marry Lord Shiva and embarked on severe penance to prove her devotion.

She survived for a thousand years consuming only fruits and flowers, another thousand years on herbs, and later sustained herself on Bilva leaves. Eventually, she gave up even food and water, enduring the toughest austerities.

Her unwavering determination and devotion impressed the gods and sages, who blessed her and gave her the name “Aparna”. Moved by her deep penance, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi for Day 2

Devotees begin the day with purity and devotion by following these rituals:

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Light a diya filled with cow ghee before the idol of Goddess Durga.

Offer flowers such as hibiscus and white mogra, along with kumkum and shringar items.

Present white sweets to the Goddess as prasad.

Recite the Durga Saptashati and chant Durga mantras with devotion.

Perform evening puja and aarti.

Conclude the day’s fasting after offering prayers to the Goddess.

The color of the day is red, and it is considered auspicious to offer red hibiscus flowers to Maa Brahmacharini.

Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini

Chanting these mantras is believed to bring peace, strength, and divine blessings:

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Brahmacharinyaye Namah

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः।।

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmcharini Rupen Sansthita,

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah

Conclusion

The worship of Maa Brahmacharini during the second day of Navratri inspires devotees to embrace simplicity, self-discipline, and devotion. Her blessings are said to instill courage, inner strength, and wisdom in the lives of her followers, guiding them toward the path of righteousness and spiritual growth.

Also read: Dussehra 2025 School Holidays Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Reopen dates!