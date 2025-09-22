Dussehra 2025 School Holidays Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Reopen dates!

Good news for parents and students: the Dussehra (Dasara) holidays are officially underway today, September 22, 2025, in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The festival break provides students an opportunity to spend the occasion of Dussehra and Bathukamma with their loved ones and friends, while getting a break from the regular class routine.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Schedule

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will be closed between September 22 and October 2, 2025. The school sessions will start again from October 3, 2025 (Friday). This longer holiday provides students with opportunities to attend heritage celebrations, meet family members, and watch cultural events organized in villages and towns.

Telangana School Holiday Schedule

For Telangana, the holidays for the school will be from September 22 to October 3, 2025, and classes will resume on October 4, 2025 (Saturday). This time can be utilized by students to commemorate Bathukamma, a festival that is celebrated with colorful flower arrangements, traditional dances, and family gatherings.

Festive Celebrations and Cultural Significance

Dussehra and Bathukamma are both observed with fervor and religiosity. Homes and temples are decorated, cultural activities are arranged, and traditional meals prepared. For students, the breaks provide time not only to take a break from studies but also to connect with tradition, practice rituals, and spend quality time with family.

Planning Ahead

As Andhra Pradesh schools reopen on October 3 and Telangana schools on October 4, parents should schedule family vacations, festive events, and study time keeping these dates in mind. The vacation offers an ideal chance for students to rest and come back to school refreshed and rejuvenated.

Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Ghatasthapana, Abhijit Muhurat & Full Calendar