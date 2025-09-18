September 2025 Bank Holidays: Vishwakarma Puja and Regional Closures

Many people across India are observing Vishwakarma Puja today, September 17, 2025, and one of the common questions is whether this festival has been declared a bank holiday.

The answer is no. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official list of bank holidays for 2025, September 17 is not marked as a holiday for banks. Branches of both public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), will remain open across the country.

The RBI mandates holidays for banks on specific regional festivals and observances. In addition, all banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and on all Sundays.

Bank Holidays This Week (September 15–21, 2025)

Within this week, the RBI has announced two regional holidays. Here’s the full list:

September 18 (Thursday): All banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on the occasion of Unitarian Anniversary Day. This observance honors the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh in Meghalaya. The day is marked by prayer services and gatherings to celebrate the legacy of Khasi Unitarianism.

September 21 (Sunday): As per RBI rules, all banks across India will be closed.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

Apart from these, a series of regional holidays are scheduled later in the month:

September 22 (Monday): Banks in Jaipur will be closed for Navratra Sthapna, which marks the beginning of the Navratri festival.

September 23 (Tuesday): Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut in observance of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday): Banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will be closed for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of the Durga Puja festivities.

September 30 (Tuesday): A large-scale holiday across multiple cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, one of the most significant days of both Durga Puja and Navratri.

Key Takeaway