School Holiday Today, October 10: Check State-Wise School Closures

As the festive month of October continues, several Indian states are observing brief school holidays due to regional celebrations, extended Dasara vacations, and local weather disruptions. On Friday, October 10, 2025, schools in Karnataka, Haryana, Noida, and parts of West Bengal are expected to remain closed.

The closures align with multiple regional observances — Dasara and Durga Puja festivities in the southern and eastern regions, and Karwa Chauth, an important festival celebrated across North India.

State-Wise School Holiday on October 10, 2025

Karnataka:

Schools across Karnataka will remain shut from October 10 for Dasara holidays. The state government has extended the vacation for government and aided schools through October 18, 2025.

West Bengal:

In parts of Darjeeling and northern West Bengal, schools have been closed between October 8 and 10 due to landslide warnings and heavy monsoon rainfall. The precautionary closure aims to ensure student safety amid adverse weather conditions.

Haryana and Noida (UP NCR Region):

Karwa Chauth, a major North Indian festival, is listed as a regional holiday in Haryana’s official October calendar. Many schools in Noida (which falls under the NCR region) are also expected to remain closed, as several institutions there follow Delhi-NCR’s holiday schedule.

Other States:

No state-wide school holidays have been officially declared in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, or Punjab for October 10. However, in some regions where Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated, individual schools may declare a local holiday.

As October unfolds with back-to-back festivals and regional observances, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or local education departments for specific updates on holiday schedules.