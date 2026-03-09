School Holiday Today: March 9 Holiday Announced for Schools in Tamil Nadu District

The district administration of Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu has declared a local holiday on March 9 due to the annual temple festival at Thiruvapur Sri Muthumariamman Temple. The festival is one of the most important religious celebrations in the district and attracts a large number of devotees every year.

According to officials, the holiday applies to all government offices, schools, and colleges in the district. The decision was taken to help devotees participate in the festival without facing travel or work difficulties. Large crowds are expected to gather at the temple, especially for special rituals, processions, and cultural events organized during the celebrations.

Authorities said declaring a holiday would also help manage traffic and ensure smooth arrangements for the festival. Local police and district officials are making necessary preparations to maintain security and crowd control during the event.

Many residents and students welcomed the announcement, as it allows families to take part in the religious celebrations together. The temple festival is known for its grand rituals, traditional programs, and community participation.

CBSE Exams Postponed in Several Middle East Countries

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed Class 12 board examinations scheduled between March 9 and March 11 in several Middle Eastern countries.

The decision affects CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Officials said the exams were postponed considering the current regional situation and the safety of students. The board has assured that new dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon after reviewing conditions in the region.

Students and parents have been advised to stay in contact with their schools and follow official CBSE updates for further information regarding the revised exam schedule.