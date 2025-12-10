School Holiday December 2025: Check Complete Winter Vacation Schedule for All States

School holidays for Christmas, winter breaks, and festive vacations vary significantly across India, mainly due to differences in regional climate conditions. While Christmas (December 25, 2025) is a national holiday for all schools, the length of winter vacations depends heavily on the severity of winter in each state.

In many northern regions, Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day often fall within an extended winter break, and in colder areas, schools may remain closed until New Year’s Eve (December 31).

How Winter Holidays Differ Across Regions

Northern India – Longer Winter Breaks

Northern states face harsher winter conditions, with fog, cold waves, and low temperatures. As a result, schools here typically announce longer winter vacations.

Uttar Pradesh: Expected winter break from December 20 to December 31, 2025, with reopening on January 1, 2026.

PM SHRI Schools: Likely to follow a shorter winter break from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone): Experiences the longest winter holidays due to extreme cold:

Pre-primary: Nov 26, 2025 – Feb 28, 2026

Classes 1–8: Dec 1, 2025 – Feb 28, 2026

Classes 9–12: Dec 11, 2025 – Feb 22, 2026

Haryana: Winter holidays are expected from January 1 to January 15, 2026, with some districts possibly starting earlier.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools likely closed from December 23 to December 31, 2025.

Bihar: Shorter winter break expected between December 25 and December 31 for junior classes; extensions may occur if cold-wave conditions worsen.

Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh: Only December 25 is fixed as a holiday; winter vacation dates are usually declared closer to late December or early January, based on weather conditions.

Southern India – Short, Festival-Based Breaks

Southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh do not experience intense winter.

Therefore, schools usually remain open except for Christmas Day, with only a one-day festive holiday.

CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools follow their respective school circulars.

Important Note for Parents

Winter break durations may change depending on local weather updates. District administrations can extend or modify holiday dates in response to severe cold waves, dense fog, or other weather-related concerns.

Parents should regularly check school notifications, official circulars, and announcements from state education departments for the most accurate information.