AIMA MAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released: Download Link, Exam Date, and More

The AIMA MAT 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the Paper-Based Test (PBT) will be issued today, December 10, 2025. Students who are scheduled to take the exam on December 13, 2025, can log in using their registered email ID and password to access and download their hall ticket.

According to the official schedule, the MAT 2025 PBT exam will be conducted at various authorised test centres across the country. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the exam hall.

The admit card will be available on the official website, mat.aima.in, and candidates will be able to download it directly once the link becomes active.

How to Download MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card

Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide below to download their MAT PBT admit card:

Visit the official MAT AIMA website.

Click on the link for the MAT PBT 2025 admit card.

Enter your registered email ID and password.

Your MAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save the hall ticket for exam day.

Details Printed on the MAT 2025 Admit Card

Once downloaded, candidates should carefully check the following information on their admit card:

Candidate’s full name

Photograph and signature

Roll number

Name of the examination

Exam centre address

Reporting time

Test duration

Exam sections

Important instructions for exam day

Candidates are advised to verify all details and contact AIMA if they encounter any discrepancies.

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