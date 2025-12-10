IndiGo Flight Status Today: Over 60 Flights Cancelled in Bengaluru on Dec 10 – Check Full Details

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, continues to face intense operational pressure as widespread flight cancellations entered their ninth straight day on Wednesday. In response to the prolonged disruptions, the Central government has instructed the airline to scale back its services by 10 percent, citing passenger inconvenience and internal scheduling issues.

The restrictions were initially announced as a 5 percent reduction but were later doubled to 10 percent after authorities reviewed the ongoing chaos at airports. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier flagged gaps in IndiGo’s winter scheduling, which eventually led to the government stepping in with stricter measures.

Over 4,600 Flights Grounded in Just Eight Days

Since December 2, more than 4,600 IndiGo flights have been taken off the schedule, severely disrupting travel plans across the country. The daily impact has been substantial:

December 2 (Tuesday): Over 150 flights cancelled

December 3 (Wednesday): Nearly 200 flights cancelled

December 4 (Thursday): More than 300 flights grounded

December 5 (Friday): About 1,600 flights suspended

December 6 (Saturday): Around 850 flights cancelled

December 7 (Sunday): Close to 650 cancellations

December 8 (Monday): Over 500 flights affected

December 9 (Tuesday): More than 400 flights called off

Despite repeated statements from the airline claiming that services are stabilising, the figures indicate that normalcy is still a work in progress.

Passengers Left Waiting at Major Airports

Scenes of distress continue to unfold at several airports. Early morning visuals from Delhi and Ahmedabad showed large numbers of passengers stranded with little clarity on departures. On Tuesday alone, over 400 flights were cancelled, with Delhi and Bengaluru reporting the highest numbers, crossing 100 cancellations each.

Passengers have reported long wait times, last-minute cancellations, and difficulty obtaining refunds or rebooking options.

SpiceJet Steps In to Fill the Gap

As IndiGo trims its operations, SpiceJet has announced plans to add up to 100 additional flights daily to meet rising winter travel demand. The airline confirmed that the expansion would be rolled out gradually, subject to regulatory clearances.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the move aims to strengthen connectivity and ensure sufficient capacity across key domestic routes during the peak winter season.

Disruptions Likely to Continue

Although IndiGo has maintained that it is working toward operational stability, aviation officials and recent cancellation trends suggest that passengers may continue to face intermittent disruptions in the coming days.

Travelers are being advised to double-check flight statuses and remain prepared for last-minute changes while the airline works through its scheduling adjustments.