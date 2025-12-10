IndiGo Ticket Prices: Delhi HC Asks Centre — “How Were Airlines Allowed to Charge ₹40,000 per Ticket?”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a stern reprimand to the Union government over the IndiGo crisis that triggered massive flight disruptions and sent airfares soaring to nearly ₹40,000 on alternate carriers.

Hearing petitions on the chaos, Justice Subramonium Prasad Gedela questioned how competing airlines were allowed to escalate fares amid widespread cancellations.

"If there is a crisis, how can other airlines be permitted to take advantage? How can fares jump to ₹35,000–₹39,000? How was this allowed to happen?" the court asked sharply.

While acknowledging the Centre’s post-crisis interventions, the bench demanded to know why the situation had been allowed to deteriorate in the first place.

"We appreciate your efforts, but why did such a situation arise at all? Who is responsible? This is not just about stranded passengers — it is a loss to the economy and huge harassment for the public," the court observed.

The bench also pressed the government on whether passengers were compensated adequately and what accountability measures had been taken against service providers whose staff allegedly contributed to the disruption.

When the additional solicitor general listed steps taken by the aviation ministry, the court remained unconvinced.

"These are actions taken after the crisis erupted. The question is: what were you doing before it?" the bench remarked.

The court further raised concerns over systemic issues, including pilot fatigue and crew overwork, asking the Centre to explain what corrective mechanisms were in place to prevent such operational breakdowns.

The matter will be taken up again as the court seeks detailed accountability and long-term regulatory safeguards.