Akhanda 2 Ticket Prices: AP Govt Issues Fresh GO, Favouritism for Balakrishna?

As Akhanda 2: Thandavam gears up for its grand theatrical release on December 12, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a fresh Government Order (GO) approving a significant hike in ticket prices, igniting a fresh political and public debate over alleged favouritism toward Balakrishna’s high-profile film.

According to the latest GO, the premiere show ticket price on December 11 has been fixed at ₹760, while from December 12 onwards, ticket rates will be increased by ₹75 in single-screen theatres and ₹100 in multiplexes across Andhra Pradesh. The sharp hike has triggered mixed reactions from moviegoers and political circles, with critics questioning whether such relaxations are being selectively extended to star-driven projects like Akhanda 2. On the other hand, trade analysts argue that the decision is aimed at helping producers recover massive production and promotional costs.

Meanwhile, the ticket booking situation in Telangana continues to worry fans, especially in Hyderabad, where tickets are yet to go live on major platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm. While audiences in Andhra Pradesh and other states have already begun booking for early premiere shows, Telangana fans remain glued to their screens, anxiously refreshing apps ahead of the release. Industry sources indicate that the delay is likely due to last-minute discussions between producers and exhibitors over theatre allocation and pricing structures.

Adding to the impact of Akhanda 2’s massive release, director Sandeep Raj has officially announced that his film Mowgli has been postponed from December 12 to December 13, citing stiff box office competition from Balakrishna’s magnum opus.

With premiere shows just hours away, Akhanda 2: Thandavam is already being touted as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year, expected to dominate theatres and reign supreme at the box office.