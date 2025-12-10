UP Winter Holidays 2025: 12-Day Holiday Declared for Students

As December begins and winter tightens its grip across Uttar Pradesh, schools are busy conducting pre-board and half-yearly examinations. Despite the hectic academic routine, students have something to look forward to — the winter holidays schedule for 2025 has officially been released.

This seasonal break gives children a much-needed pause from studies, allowing them to enjoy the cold weather, spend quality time with loved ones, and recharge before stepping into the new year. Parents also use this time to plan short trips, festive activities, and revision routines for their children.

Duration of Winter Holidays

Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for winter holidays from December 20 to December 31, 2025.

This provides students with a 12-day break before classes resume in January.

Other Holidays in December 2025

Apart from the scheduled winter vacation, students will also get holidays on the following dates:

December 14, 2025 – Sunday

December 21, 2025 – Sunday

December 25, 2025 – Christmas

December 28, 2025 – Sunday

These additional days offer students more opportunities to rest and celebrate during the festive month.

Possibility of Extension Due to Severe Weather

The Uttar Pradesh government will review weather conditions after December 31.

If the state experiences intense cold waves or dense fog, schools may extend the holidays for the safety and comfort of students. Any such updates will be communicated by respective schools to parents and students.

Upcoming Academic Calendar for 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department is preparing to release the academic calendar for 2026 soon.

This updated schedule will include:

Holiday list for the entire year

Dates for board examinations

Summer and winter vacation timelines

Festival breaks

Pre-board and half-yearly exam details

The new calendar will help schools, students, and parents plan academic activities efficiently for the coming year.

Also read: Top 10 New Year Solo Holiday Travel Destinations in India 2025-26