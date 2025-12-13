School Holiday on December 13, 2025? Here’s What Students and Parents Need to Know

Whether schools will remain closed on December 13, 2025, largely depends on the Second Saturday rule followed by most educational institutions across India, along with local weather-related or administrative decisions.

Why December 13, 2025, Could Be a School Holiday

December 13, 2025, falls on a Saturday, which is commonly observed as a holiday in government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and many private institutions under the widely followed Second Saturday rule. This alone makes a school holiday likely in most parts of the country.

However, school closures can also be influenced by local emergencies, such as extreme weather conditions or administrative orders issued by district authorities.

Regions With Confirmed or Likely Closures

Certain regions are either confirmed or expected to have school holidays on this date due to seasonal conditions:

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools are likely to remain closed due to severe winter conditions, including cold waves and snowfall.

Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rainfall and possible cyclone-related disruptions increase the chances of closures, subject to local government advisories.

What About Other States?

In most other states, schools are expected to remain closed under the Second Saturday schedule. However, since this is not a nationally mandated public holiday, parents and students are advised to check official notifications from their respective schools, education departments, or district collectors—especially in areas affected by adverse weather.

Final Word for Parents and Students

While December 13, 2025, is likely to be a holiday for many schools due to routine calendar rules, final confirmation rests with individual institutions and local authorities. Keeping an eye on official announcements remains the best way to avoid confusion.