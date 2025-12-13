UAE New Year Holidays: Paid Holiday on January 1, WFH on Jan 2

The United Arab Emirates has announced an extended New Year break - Jan 1, Jan 2, 2026 - for federal government employees, offering both a public holiday and flexible work arrangements to ring in 2026.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) confirmed that Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be observed as a public holiday across all federal entities to mark New Year’s Day. Government offices will remain closed, granting employees a full day off to celebrate the occasion.

In addition, FAHR has declared Friday, January 2, 2026, as a remote working day for federal employees whose duties can be performed from home. The move effectively creates a long weekend, allowing staff a more relaxed and convenient start to the new year.

Employees engaged in essential services or roles that require physical presence will continue to report to work on Friday, as per operational requirements. All other eligible staff may work remotely in line with their respective departmental guidelines.

The decision reflects the UAE government’s continued focus on work-life balance, ensuring a smooth and flexible transition into 2026 for the federal workforce.

Also Read: UAE Holidays 2026: Complete List for Dubai and Abu Dhabi