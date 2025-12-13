RBSE 10th and 12th Exam Time Table 2026 Released: Check Schedule, Dates, and Details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to release the Class 10th and 12th time table for the 2026 exams shortly. Students can check the schedule on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the available information, the exams are tentatively scheduled to be held in a single shift, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. To pass the RBSE exams, students need to score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

How to Check RBSE 10th and 12th Exam Time Table 2026?

Students can follow these steps to check the RBSE 10th and 12th exam time table 2026 online:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'News Updates' section

Look for the notification for RBSE 10th/12th Class Time Table 2026

Download the date sheet

The RBSE time table 2026 will include important details such as:

Exam dates

Exam day

Subject code

Subject name

Exam timings

Exam day instructions

Students who fail to score 33% in any subject can apply for supplementary exams, which will be held within a few months of the actual final exam.

The RBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 12 to March 12, 2026. The board will release the detailed timetable soon.

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