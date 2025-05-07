SCALP and HAMMER Explained: India's Arsenal in Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

Not only were the missile strikes deep inside Pakistan targeting terror camps calibrated, but they also had a high impact. The Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions were India's preferred weapons.

Just moments after midnight, missiles rained down on nine locations in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, the strongholds of terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.

Alongside the Air Force, the Army and the Navy were also involved in the operation, a retaliation to the horrific attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-based terrorists that left 25 tourists and a local person dead.

The choice of using Scalp cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions for Operation Sindoor underscores India's decision to strike specific terror infrastructure and avoid civilian casualties. Unlike the Balakot attack, where India deployed outdated Mirage 2000 jets to attack terror launchpads, this time India used Rafales that were present in its arsenal.

Scalp

Scalp, also known as Storm Shadow, is an air-launched cruise missile known for its stealth features designed for long-range deep strikes. It is preferred in military operations worldwide because it can be used at night and in any weather.

SCALP is accurate mainly due to its advanced navigation system, which uses INS, GPS, and terrain referencing. The missile is manufactured by MBDA, a European consortium.

Last year, Ukraine used this same missile to strike targets inside Russia for the first time. When fired from a jet, the missile flies low, making it difficult to detect.

HAMMER Air-to-Ground Bomb

The other weapon used in the operation, HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range), is an all-weather air-to-ground precision-guided munition. Also known as a glide bomb, it has a range of up to 70 km and can be fitted to standard bombs.

The French company Safran manufactures the bomb, which is insensitive to jamming and can launch it from low altitude over rough terrain. The bomb's effectiveness is due to its difficulty in being intercepted and its ability to penetrate fortified structures.