Railway Holiday Calendar 2025: Check Gazetted, Restricted, and Regional Holidays

Indian Railways has published the Railway Holiday Calendar 2025, which contains gazetted, restricted, and local holidays for railway staff nationwide. This detailed guide is intended to assist railway employees in organizing their leave plans effectively, achieving a balance between personal and professional life.

The Indian Railways is the pillar of the country's transport network, with millions of people and commodities depending on its services daily. To recognize the hard work and commitment of railway staff, the Indian Railways offers a well-organized holiday calendar. The Railway Holiday Calendar 2025 is an important document that identifies the different types of holidays, leave policies and official announcements.

Types of Holidays

The Railway Holiday Calendar 2025 classifies holidays into three broad categories:

Gazetted Holidays: These are government-mandated public holidays, and all railway offices are closed. Some examples are Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Restricted Holidays: These are voluntary holidays that can be taken by employees based on their religion or personal choice. Some examples are Christmas, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Holi.

Regional Holidays: These are different in each railway zone depending on local cultural importance. Some examples are Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Onam in Kerala.

Compensatory Leave

Employees who work on holidays can take compensatory leave subsequently. This ensures that employees are not penalized for working on holidays. Compensatory off based on shifts is also provided for critical railway personnel.

Official Circular

The gazetted holidays are available on the official websites of the respective railway zones. The staff are also requested to verify their official HR portals for precise information regarding holiday allocations and leave rules.

List of Gazetted Holidays

The following are the obligatory closed holidays for all railway staff in 2025:

Republic Day – January 26 (Sunday)

Holi – March 17 (Monday)

Good Friday – April 18 (Friday)

Id-ul-Fitr – March 31 (Monday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2 (Thursday)

Dussehra – October 12 (Sunday)

Diwali – October 31 (Friday)

Christmas Day – December 25 (Thursday)

To sum up, the Railway Holiday Calendar 2025 is a necessary planner for railway workers to organize their leave plans properly. With the knowledge of the different kinds of holidays, leave policies, and official announcements, railway personnel can balance their professional and personal lives.

