Tamil Nadu School Holidays in March 2025; 11 Days Off

After a series of holidays in December and January, school students in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for another break in March. Although there are no major festivals in March, students can look forward to a total of 11 days off, including weekly holidays.

The school holidays in Tamil Nadu started in December, with surprise holidays because of the monsoon. This was followed by half-yearly exam holidays, and then the Pongal holiday, which was celebrated for 9 consecutive days. The Pongal holiday was a relief for students, teachers, and government officials, who celebrated with great fervour.

During February, the students did not have any significant holidays, apart from one holiday on February 11 for Thaipusam, which is a government holiday. Nevertheless, March should be a more laid-back month with 11 days off.

List of March holidays:

Weekly holidays: 10 days

Saturdays: March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Sundays: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Ramzan festival: Monday, March 31 (government holiday)

Telugu New Year: Sunday, March 30 (government holiday)

Consecutive holidays: 3 days (March 30-31, and weekly holiday on Sunday, March 31)

Moreover, schools in Tamil Nadu also will have a total of 3 consecutive days of break from March 30 to 31, owing to the Ramzan festival and the Telugu New Year. This will provide students with much-needed relief before the last leg of the school year.

It is interesting to note that there was a time when schools in Tamil Nadu operated on the first and third Saturdays of the week. To ease the burden on students, weekly holidays are now being provided on these days too. This change is likely to be of advantage to students, who will have additional time now to rest and indulge in their hobbies.

In total, Tamil Nadu students can expect a leisurely March with 11 days of holiday. This holiday will provide them with an opportunity to rest and return to school refreshed and prepared to face the remainder of the school year.

Also read: Prayagraj School Holidays Extended Till February 20