Qatar Airways Doha–Hong Kong Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad

A full emergency was declared at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) on Tuesday (October 14) after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hong Kong made an emergency landing.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was flying over Indian airspace when the crew detected a fault in the cabin pressure system and declared a full emergency. Upon receiving the distress call around 2:12 pm, the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) cleared flight QR816 for priority landing.

Emergency protocols were immediately activated, with fire tenders and ambulances deployed along the runway. The aircraft landed safely at 2:32 pm and was guided to Stand 36. Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said, “Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad and made a precautionary landing due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely around 2:30 pm, and all passengers are safe. Technical checks are underway to assess the aircraft’s condition.”

Sources said the pilot noticed a sudden drop in cabin pressure readings, prompting an emergency descent and diversion to the nearest suitable airport. Passengers were safely deplaned and provided refreshments as the airline arranged their onward journey.

The incident caused brief panic among passengers and staff, coming just months after a fatal Air India crash near the Ahmedabad airport that claimed more than 240 lives.