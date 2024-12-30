Punjab School Holidays: Winter Vacation Likely to Be Extended Amid Cold Wave

As Punjab grapples with a severe cold wave, many parents are calling for an extension of the school winter holidays, which are currently scheduled to end on December 31. The ongoing drop in temperatures has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students, particularly those who walk to school during the early morning hours in freezing conditions. Parents are urging the education department to consider extending the break to protect children from the harsh cold.

Although there has been widespread speculation about a possible extension, the education department has yet to make an official announcement. Sources suggest that the government is closely monitoring the weather situation and may decide to extend the holidays based on how the cold wave progresses. However, no formal statement has been issued as of now.

In anticipation of the possibility of an extended break, schools are preparing contingency plans. These plans include options for online classes or adjusted schedules to ensure that students do not fall behind in their studies. Some schools have already started setting up virtual classrooms to accommodate students if the holidays are prolonged.

Parents are advised to stay informed through official channels for any updates regarding the school reopening schedule. While the situation remains uncertain, the safety of students remains the top priority for the government and educational authorities, and a decision on the extension is expected to be made soon based on the ongoing weather conditions.

Also read: Bank Holidays January 2025: Complete List of Bank Closures Across India