October 16 Stock Market Holiday or not?

With October 16, 2025, looming near, traders and investors throughout India are looking to see if the stock markets remain open or shut on this day. On the contrary to festival holidays or special events, October 16 is likely to be a business-as-usual trading day, with no bank or stock market holiday planned.

Stock Market Operations on October 16, 2025

The NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will function as usual on October 16, 2025. Since there are no significant festivals, government holidays, or regional functions planned for the day, the markets will trade according to the regular schedule.

Festival-Related Market Shutdowns Coming Up

Though October 16 is a normal day, it is worth noting that Diwali festivities bring some special sessions to the stock market:

Diwali Holidays: The standard stock market holiday is on the Diwali day (October 20, 2025).

Muhurat Trading: During Diwali, the market holds a special one-hour Muhurat trading session, which is particularly sacred. Muhurat trading is symbolic and is carried out by investors as small investments for good fortune in the financial year.

Traders and investors scheduling their days must note that other than the Muhurat session on Diwali, markets will be closed on the day and may also follow pre-Diwali adjustments in trade volumes.

Investors' Tips

Schedule Trades beforehand: October 16 is a normal day, and therefore normal trading activities can proceed.

Be on the lookout for Diwali Muhurat Trading: Muhurat trading participants should get ready beforehand since it is a one-hour session with low volume.

Be well informed: Monitor official BSE and NSE announcements for any last-minute modification in trading hours.

On October 16, 2025, Indian stock markets shall be open and in normal working hours as there are no festivals, holidays, or regional events that influence trading. Investors can go ahead with routine buying and selling, while preparing for the next Diwali Muhurat trading day, which is on October 20.

Also read: Stock Market Holiday on Diwali 2025: BSE & NSE Closed Dates