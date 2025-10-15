Dhanteras 2025: From Gold to Copper — What Brings Luck and What Doesn’t

The five-day festival of Diwali, one of India’s most cherished celebrations, is set to begin with Dhanteras on October 18.

As the festival approaches, households across the country gear up to buy new items believed to usher in prosperity. But amidst the customary purchases of gold, silver, and copper, astrologers caution against buying steel utensils on this auspicious day.

Dhanteras: What’s the Significance?

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the 13th lunar day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik. It heralds the beginning of Diwali festivities.

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi (the deity of wealth) and Lord Dhanvantari (the god of health) are worshipped. According to legend, Dhanvantari emerged from the cosmic ocean carrying the elixir of life, making Dhanteras especially important for health and well-being.

The day is traditionally considered ideal for purchasing items that symbolize prosperity and invite good fortune into the home.

To attract positive energy and financial growth, devotees often buy gold or silver coins and jewellery, brass, bronze, or copper utensils, idols, and puja items. Some families also purchase home appliances or electronics. For those unable to afford precious metals, buying a broom is considered auspicious, as it symbolizes sweeping away financial troubles.

Each of these purchases is believed to align with the blessings of wealth and abundance.

Why Steel Utensils Are Discouraged

Despite their practicality, astrologers advise against buying steel items on Dhanteras.

In traditional belief systems, steel—being largely derived from iron—is considered “cold” and inharmonious with the auspicious vibrations of prosperity. It is thought to be less favorable for invoking Goddess Lakshmi’s energy.

The hardness and rigidity of steel are viewed as conflicting with the flowing, nurturing energy associated with wealth and growth.

Instead, metals such as copper, brass, bronze, and precious metals like gold and silver are considered more conducive to prosperity and ritual sanctity.

Because of these traditional beliefs, astrologers urge households to avoid steel or iron utensils on Dhanteras, opting instead for more auspicious materials that align with the spiritual essence of the day.