Stock Market Holiday on Diwali 2025: BSE & NSE Closed Dates

With Diwali, the festival of lights, looming large, investors are in high spirits getting ready to celebrate. But those planning their trading operations should pay attention: the stock markets will be closed during the festive week. Here is a complete guide to the impending stock market closure and the special Muhurat trading session.

When Will the Stock Market Be Closed?

As per the official BSE and NSE holiday calendars, the stock markets will be closed on October 21 (Tuesday) and October 22 (Wednesday) in 2025. The closures happen on Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. On these two days, there won't be any trades in equities, derivatives, or currencies accepted. Traders should be cognizant of the fact that settlement timetables will be changed accordingly, hence it is essential to make future plans without any disturbance.

Moreover, Dhanteras, which occurs on October 18 (Saturday), is also a market holiday. However, since it is a Saturday, the market would already have been closed for the weekend.

Why Are the Markets Closed?

Indian stock exchanges historically close on national holidays, major festivals, or other special events. Diwali is one of the most celebrated cultural festivals in India, and the exchanges pay homage to it by closing regular trading.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025

Although the stock market will be closed during Diwali, investors can engage in the Muhurat Trading session, which is a one-hour symbolic trading session that inaugurates the new Hindu financial year (Samvat 2082 in 2025). An auspicious time is what the term muhurat signifies, and investors adhere to this practice to celebrate the new year with symbolic trades.

Muhurat Trading Schedule

The 2025 Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21 between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM on both NSE and BSE. Investors can trade in a symbolic and celebratory way during this time, while normal trading will resume the day after the holiday.

Planning Ahead

Investors must keep these dates in mind while scheduling their trading activities near Diwali. Making certain that all settlements and trades are done prior to the holidays can assist in preventing delays or lost opportunities.

Also read: School Holiday on October 15, 2025: States Announcing Festive Breaks Across India