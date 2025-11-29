November 29, No Bank Holiday on Saturday!

Today, November 29, 2025, marks the fifth Saturday of the month, and banks across India will operate as usual. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while remaining closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays.

The RBI has outlined a holiday roster for banks, which includes state-specific holidays and national holidays. In December 2025, banks will observe 19 days off, including weekends and state-specific holidays.

Here are some notable holidays in December 2025:

December 1: State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland)

December 3: Feast of St Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 7: Sunday (All India)

December 12: Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 13: Second Saturday (All India)

December 14: Sunday (All India)

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 20: Losoong/Namsoong (Sikkim)

December 21: Sunday (All India)

December 22: Losoong/Namsoong (Sikkim)

December 24: Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya)

December 25: Christmas (All India)

December 26: Christmas Celebrations (Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya)

December 27: Fourth Saturday (All India)

December 28: Sunday

December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31: New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa (Mizoram and Manipur)

Customers can plan their banking activities accordingly, keeping these holidays in mind.