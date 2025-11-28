Maharashtra December 2 Paid Holiday Declared: Here's Why

The Maharashtra government has announced a paid holiday on December 2 to facilitate voting in the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. The move is aimed at ensuring that residents across polling regions get adequate time to cast their votes without work commitments getting in the way.

The elections will be held across 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in different parts of the state. The government has directed all offices, commercial establishments, shops and industrial units in the relevant polling areas to grant paid leave to employees who are registered voters.

The order covers workers, officers and employees whose names appear in the electoral rolls of the constituencies going to the polls. Even if an employee works outside the polling district, they are eligible for paid leave as long as they are registered as a voter in an area where elections are being conducted.

For workplaces that cannot declare a full day off, such as essential and emergency services, the administration has advised employers to grant at least a few hours of paid time off so employees can visit their polling booths.

Authorities have also warned that non-compliance with the notification may attract action if complaints are raised by employees.

By declaring December 2 a paid holiday, the state aims to improve voter turnout and ensure smoother participation in the local body elections. The decision is expected to make voting more accessible for workers across Maharashtra.