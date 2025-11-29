Maharashtra Govt Declares Paid Holiday on Dec 2, for Voting

The Maharashtra Government has declared a paid holiday on December 2, 2025, for workers in various sectors so that they can go and cast their votes in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats elections. The decision will be applicable to all categories of workers, employees, and officers who are registered as voters in the polling areas, irrespective of their places of work.

The Government Resolution (GR) dated November 28, 2025, ensures paid leave for employees in districts where voting takes place on December 2, 2025, to facilitate their right to vote. This move comes after it was found that some establishments had not extended enough time-off on previous occasions, thus depriving citizens of their franchise to vote.

The holiday order applies to all the establishments under the Labour Department, including factories, shops, hotels, IT companies, etc. Essential services were asked to grant a special leave of two to three hours if it was not possible to declare a full-day holiday. Non-compliance will invite action on receipt of complaints.

The polling in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats of Maharashtra will be held on December 2, 2025. Later, elections to Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, and municipal corporations are to be held for which dates will be declared separately by the State Election Commission.

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