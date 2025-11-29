November 29, Tamil Nadu Schools Holiday Today Due to Cyclone Ditwah

Several districts in Tamil Nadu have announced school holidays today, November 29, 2025, as Cyclone Ditwah and Cyclone Senyar bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the state. A red alert has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

The following districts have declared school holidays:

Thanjavur and Ariyalur: Schools are closed today.

Perambalur and Pudukottai: Schools and colleges are closed.

Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai: Schools and colleges had already been closed.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu till December 1, with extremely heavy spells expected on November 29 and 30. As a precautionary measure, local authorities have advised parents and students to stay indoors, and educational institutions to follow updates from district collectors.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in cities and towns, with flooded roads and slow traffic movement. Emergency teams are on standby, and officials have stated that the school closures aim to prevent travel risks for children and avoid incidents during the intense rain.

Residents are advised to stay updated through local news and official announcements.