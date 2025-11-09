November 2025 School Holidays: State-Wise Holidays, Key Dates Revealed!

As November 2025 begins, students and parents across India can look forward to a handful of school holidays scattered throughout the month. While October was packed with long festive breaks, November’s calendar is comparatively lighter, featuring a mix of regional observances, cultural events, and state-specific holidays rather than nationwide closures.

The month started with Haryana Day on November 1, marking the formation of the state in 1966. Schools and government institutions across Haryana remained closed as residents celebrated the day with various cultural and public events.

Soon after, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5 brought a major mid-week holiday in northern India. Schools in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar observed a day off to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Another regional observance came on November 9, celebrated as Uttarakhand Foundation Day. Schools across the hill state remained shut as residents paid tribute to the day Uttarakhand was carved out as a separate state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

Later in the month, November 14, which is observed as Children’s Day, saw schools across the country holding cultural programmes and special assemblies. Though not an official government holiday, most schools organised non-academic activities to honour the day and celebrate the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, November 24 is expected to be observed in northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. Schools in these regions typically remain closed to commemorate this solemn occasion.

Beyond these fixed observances, some states may announce short-term or localised holidays in connection with elections, regional festivals, or weather-related events. For instance, certain areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recently witnessed temporary school closures due to civic and electoral reasons.

For most students across the country, however, November 2025 will be a regular academic month with only scattered regional breaks. Parents are advised to check school-specific calendars or local education department notifications for district-level updates, as holiday schedules may vary slightly based on regional observances and administrative decisions.

In essence, while November may not offer extended vacations, it still carries a series of meaningful holidays that highlight India’s cultural diversity and regional pride.