November 18 Bank Holiday or not?

Many people are checking whether November 18 is a bank holiday, especially when several regional holidays fall in November. Nevertheless, November 18th is a normal functional day for banks in most areas of India. There are no major national festivals, special events, or RBI-declared holidays on this date; thus, banks will function as usual.

No State-Level Bank Holiday

Sometimes individual states observe regional holidays, but November 18 does not fall under any state-specific bank holiday either. This means that all banks—public, private, and regional—will operate normally.

Regular Working Day

Customers can visit their branches for regular transactions, and online banking services will also continue without any disruption.

Banks Open in Other States

All other banks in states and union territories will remain open. Customers can visit their branches for all regular banking services; similarly, online services will not be affected by the strike.

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