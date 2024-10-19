November 1: Holiday for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu!

In observance of Diwali festivals, offices, state public undertakings, schools, and colleges of the government of Tamil Nadu declared November 1st as a holiday. The advantages would be it would be reaped both by the students, parents, teachers, and the government staff travelling to their native places in order to welcome and return after the festival.

The supreme body of government and teachers' associations, known as JACTTO-GEO, sought the holiday, which reasoned out that most teachers and government officials would find it difficult to resume work on Friday after celebrating the festival in their native places.

As compensation for the November 1 holiday, November 9th would be a day when all government offices and institutions would work. This means the fact that what was previously a holiday for the government offices and institutions since they also have Saturdays and Sundays as holidays would now become an extended holiday.

Deepavali, more commonly known as Diwali, is one of the major festivals in India. Through this holiday, people would be able to spend the following day with their families as well as loved ones without fear of school or work.

