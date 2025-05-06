NEET UG Paper Leak Fallout: 26 MBBS Students Suspended, 14 Admissions Cancelled

In a major fallout of the NEET UG 2024 paper leak case, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken strict action by suspending 26 MBBS students who were found guilty of indulging in examination malpractices. In addition to this, the NMC has cancelled the admission of 14 students for the 2024–25 academic session, as confirmed by official sources in a PTI report. The decision comes in the wake of a high-level investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other enforcement agencies into widespread cheating and paper leaks associated with the medical entrance examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET UG exam, has also implemented disciplinary measures. A total of 42 candidates have been debarred from appearing for the exam for the next three years—2024, 2025, and 2026. Another nine students have been barred for two years, and over 215 candidates have had their exam status suspended pending further investigation. These developments underscore the scale of the malpractice and the growing concerns over the credibility of the examination process.

A senior government official involved in the matter stated that the NMC has already issued directives to concerned medical colleges, instructing them to suspend the students immediately. The official emphasized the Commission's strong stance against academic dishonesty and its commitment to preserving the integrity of medical education in the country.

Last month, the Supreme Court closed proceedings related to the NEET UG 2024 controversy after the Centre agreed to implement several key suggestions put forward by an expert panel to enhance the security and fairness of the exam system. Following months of legal and institutional scrutiny, the recent actions mark a firm response from authorities to prevent such incidents in the future and restore public trust in the examination process.

As the situation unfolds, more corrective measures are expected to ensure transparency and maintain order in upcoming editions of the NEET UG exam.