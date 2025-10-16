Mukti Mandap Confirms October 20 as Diwali, Appeals for Public Holiday

In the midst of uncertainty regarding the date of Diwali this year, the Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha of Shree Jagannath Temple has officially declared October 20 as both the day for Diwali and the celebration of 'Paya Shradha'.

The noted body of pandits has appealed to the state government to declare October 20 as a public holiday for Diwali, rather than the already notified date of October 21.

The ceremonies for both 'Paya Shradha' or 'Deepadaana Shradha' and Diwali, as per astrological estimates, will start on the night of October 20. Biswanath Mishra, Working President of Mukti Mandap, described the reason why the ceremonies will start that night since 'Paya Shradha' is only performed in the evening and the day being on 'Amavasya' (new moon).

Mishra also said that the ancient practice of burning jute sticks, also called Kauriya Kathi, to appease ancestors with the ceremonial offering of 'Bada Badua Daka' will be done on a par with Diwali festivities on Oct 20. He added that since 'Amavasya' rolls over into October 21, anyone who is unable to make offerings of 'pinda' to ancestors on Mahalaya can still do so on the morning of the 21st, which is 'Amabasya Dibasa'.

Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha also explained that the celebration of Diwali on October 21, as proposed by some traditional calendars ('panjikas'), is not in line with Hindu traditions and practices. In a press release, they urged the state government to formally announce October 20 as the holiday for Diwali so that devotees can celebrate the festival and related rituals at the proper time.

Also read: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Police Complaint Filed Over Indecent Content!