Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Police Complaint Filed Over Indecent Content!

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has once again found itself in the middle of controversy after a police complaint was filed against the makers and broadcasters of the show. The complaint, lodged at the Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad, accuses the program of promoting indecent behavior and vulgar content under the guise of entertainment.

According to reports, two individuals, B. Ravinder Reddy and K. Srinivas, have filed the complaint alleging that the show encourages unethical conduct and displays content that is against Indian family values and cultural ethics. They claim that Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, which airs on Star Maa and streams on Disney+ Hotstar, has been crossing moral boundaries in the name of publicity and viewership.

The complainants stated that the show is “encouraging indecent behavior and unethical exposure only for the sake of popularity.” They further added that the kind of content being telecast neither holds any social relevance nor serves any educational purpose, but rather influences young viewers in a negative way. According to them, the show’s portrayal of conflicts, romantic relationships, and sensational arguments creates an atmosphere that could harm the mental well-being of impressionable audiences.

The complaint also highlights how repeated exposure to such content can lead to desensitization and normalization of vulgarity among the youth. The complainants have requested the police to take necessary action against the makers and broadcasters of the show and to ensure that such programs adhere to ethical standards that respect Indian culture.

While the police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter, sources suggest that the complaint will be reviewed and forwarded to appropriate authorities for further examination. If found valid, the matter could potentially be taken up by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce or the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for further review.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been known for its mix of drama, entertainment, and emotional conflict. However, over the years, the show has also drawn criticism for its sensational content, verbal spats, and controversies involving contestants. This latest complaint adds to the growing list of concerns over the influence of reality television on Indian audiences.