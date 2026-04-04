Monday April 6 a Bank Holiday in India?

Many people are checking whether banks will remain closed on April 6, 2026. Here’s a clear update for customers across India.

Are Banks Closed on April 6, 2026?

Banks across India will remain open on Monday, April 6, 2026. Since the day does not fall on any national holiday, festival, or special occasion, it will be a regular working day.

All banking services, including branch operations, online banking, and ATM services, will function as usual.

Why Banks Are Open

Bank holidays in India are generally declared based on:

National holidays

Regional festivals

Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays

As April 6 is a normal Monday without any major event, banks will operate normally in most parts of the country.

States with Bank Holiday on April 6

As per the available holiday calendar, no major state is expected to observe a bank holiday on April 6, 2026.

However, in rare cases, local holidays may be declared by specific states or districts due to regional events or administrative reasons. Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for any such updates.

Bank Timings

On April 6, banks will follow regular working hours, typically:

Opening: Around 9:30 AM or 10:00 AM

Closing: Around 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Digital banking services will remain available 24/7.

Conclusion

There is no bank holiday on April 6, 2026, and banks will function normally across India. Customers can visit branches or carry out transactions without any interruption.