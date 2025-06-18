Melodi at G7 Summit: PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni Spark Meme Frenzy with Adorable Banter

Two leaders of India and Italy—PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni—had a brief, informal moment at the G7 Summit in Canada. Modi and Meloni, who share a good friendship and rapport, were seemingly having a short conversation, and the internet couldn't keep quiet.

The powerful duo, who already got a hashtag trending with both their names, thanks to social media, always spark a meme frenzy whenever they meet at international summits, and the G7 summit was no exception. The hashtag #Melodi started trending on Twitter (now X) and other social media platforms, as fans of Modi and Meloni had already decoded what the Italian prime minister told her Indian counterpart.

"You're the best. As always, you're the best. I'm trying to be as you," was what Giorgia Meloni reportedly told PM Modi, and let's take a look at some of the reactions to their moment at the G7 Summit.

🚨#BREAKING :GIORGIA MELONI SHOWERS PRAISE ON PM MODI 🇮🇹🇮🇳 "You are the BEST, I am trying to be like you!" says Italian PM Meloni to PM Modi in a heartwarming moment of admiration on the global stage. 🌍🔥#Modi #Meloni #GlobalLeadership #G7Summit #ModiAtG7 #Melodi… https://t.co/4WQire7cgM pic.twitter.com/oxbTfFnumo — ViralNewsHQ™ (@viralposts2323) June 18, 2025