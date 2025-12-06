Meghalaya Holiday on December 12: Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma's Death Anniversary

The state of Meghalaya will observe a public holiday on December 12, 2025, to commemorate the death anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. As a result, all schools in Meghalaya will remain closed on this day.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the Class 11 internal promotion practical examination, initially scheduled for December 12, will now be held on December 15, 2025. This decision has been taken in view of the state holiday.

Who was Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma?

Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was a brave warrior who fought against British colonial rule in India. He led a daring attack on the British soldiers, but unfortunately, he was defeated due to their superior weapons. He lost his life on December 12, 1872, in Matcha Rongkrek, a village in Meghalaya.

To honor his sacrifice and bravery, a memorial statue has been erected at Chisobibra in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Students and visitors can pay their respects and learn about his role in India's freedom struggle.

MBOSE Board Exam Schedule 2026

The Meghalaya Board has released the exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026. The exams will be conducted from January 30 to March 13, 2026. Students are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Exam Timings:

Regular theory papers: 10 am to 1 pm

Vocational course theory papers: 10 am to 11 am

Students must carry their hall tickets and student IDs for verification purposes.

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