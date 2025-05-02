May 3, Saturday Bank Holiday or not?

Indian banks maintain a standard holiday calendar, including observance of the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and every Sunday. As May 3 falls on Saturday customers are wondering whether there will be any bank holiday tomorrow. But it's the first Saturday of the month of May there is no holiday tomorrow. Further, regional holidays are observed based on state festivals and events. The following is a list of future bank holidays in May 2025:

Future Bank Holidays

Sunday, May 4: Across India closure as part of the standard weekly holiday

Wednesday, May 7: Gangtok banks will be closed for the 2025 Panchayat Elections

Friday, May 9: Banks in Kolkata will celebrate a holiday in commemoration of Rabindranath Tagore's birthday anniversary

Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima will be celebrated in various cities like Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

Friday, 16 May: State Day will be celebrated in Sikkim, and banks will be closed

Monday, 26 May: Banks will be closed on the birthday anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in Tripura

Thursday, 29 May: Banks in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Access to Banking Services During Holidays

While physical branches could remain shut during holidays, most online banking operations remain unaffected. Customers can complete transactions through:

Internet banking

Mobile applications

ATMs

NEFT/RTGS transfers

Credit card transactions

Setting up standing instructions

Account maintenance activities

Getting Informed

To verify branch closures in a region, customers can check for notifications from the respective banks or log on to the RBI official website. Getting informed about imminent regional holidays is important and booking branch visits ahead of time helps.

Saturday, May 3: Banks Open

Since May 3 is the first Saturday of the month, banks in most regions of India will be open. Nonetheless, customers must know the holiday calendar for the remaining part of the month to avert any inconveniences.

By keeping abreast with bank holidays and digital banking facilities, customers can access banking services uninterrupted.

