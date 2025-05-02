CUET PG Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Time and How to check?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the CUET PG 2025 result on the official portal. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 was organized from March 13, 2025, to April 1, 2025, for admission to master's degree and professional degree courses available at more than 190 participating institutions. As per the reports, there is a chance that the results may be announced in the first week of May.

CUET PG Result 2025: Possible Release Date

As per the recent updates, the CUET PG Result 2025 can be downloaded as a PDF in the first week of May 2025. The candidates appearing for the examination can view their result by accessing their registered account with login credentials.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 Release Date

The NTA published the CUET PG 2025 provisional answer key on April 22, 2025. Candidates had till April 24, 2025, to raise objections. Once the objections are scrutinized, the NTA will publish the final answer key in the first week of May 2025. The final answer key will be made available on the official CUET PG website: (link not available).

How to Download CUET PG Final Answer Key

To download the CUET PG final answer key PDF, candidates can take the following steps:

Go to the official NTA CUET-PG website: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the CUET PG final answer key 2025 link

See the paper-wise revised answer key and download the PDF

CUET PG Scorecard 2025 Download

After the announcement of the results, the candidates can download their CUET PG scorecard 2025 in PDF format by signing in to the registered account through their login details.

Conclusion

The CUET PG Result 2025 will be announced shortly, and the candidates can view their results by logging into their registered accounts. The NTA will release the final answer key before the announcement of the results, which will be utilized to prepare the CUET PG 2025 results. We will provide you with the latest updates on the CUET PG result announcement date and other related information.

Also read: Odisha Matric Result 2025 to be Declared today: Check Your Scores at orissaresults.nic.in